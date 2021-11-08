Scotiabank Raises Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$56.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STLJF. Desjardins cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.25.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

STLJF opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.