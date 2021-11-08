Scott G. Stephenson Sells 66,500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $214.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.22. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $217.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 508,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

