ScPrime 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,124.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $36,124.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00081358 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002873 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,621,287 coins and its circulating supply is 38,937,676 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.