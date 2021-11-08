Seaboard Co. (SEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Seaboard has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,041.85 on Monday. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $2,870.02 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In related news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc bought 2,415,459 shares of Seaboard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seaboard stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Seaboard worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

