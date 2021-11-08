Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $96.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,301 shares of company stock worth $2,646,903. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

