Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $183.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.73.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,675 shares of company stock worth $33,298,639. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.05. 10,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

