Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Select Energy Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Select Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $778.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

