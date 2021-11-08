Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on FMC Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.