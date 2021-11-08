Secure Energy Services (SES) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Secure Energy Services (TSE: SES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/2/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.60 to C$7.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$7.25 price target on the stock.

SES traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$5.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$6.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

