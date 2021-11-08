Secure Energy Services (SES) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Secure Energy Services (TSE: SES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/2/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.60 to C$7.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$7.25 price target on the stock.
SES traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$5.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$6.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.
