Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.45. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.
SRE stock opened at $127.35 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.71.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
