Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.45. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

SRE stock opened at $127.35 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

