Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Sientra accounts for approximately 1.1% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Sientra worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 128,089 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $7,083,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 325,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $334.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.03. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

In other news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

