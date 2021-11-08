Silk Road Medical (SILK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SILK stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $540,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,017 shares of company stock worth $5,338,312 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

