Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.16. The stock had a trading volume of 601,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $226.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $252,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,103.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,190 shares of company stock valued at $28,977,939. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

