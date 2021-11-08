Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. 333,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 2,376.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 154,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

