Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

NYSE SKY opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.