Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.53. 34,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,265. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,943 shares of company stock worth $6,190,389 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

