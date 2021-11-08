Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $218.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.46. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,943 shares of company stock worth $6,190,389 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $80,079,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,695,000 after buying an additional 223,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.