Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Sells $155,155.00 in Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SNBR stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

