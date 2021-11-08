SmartFinancial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $407.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.50. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SmartFinancial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of SmartFinancial worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

