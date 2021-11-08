Smith & Nephew’s (SNN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 738,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

