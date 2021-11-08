Smiths Group’s (SMIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,765 ($23.06).

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,447.50 ($18.91) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,419.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,517.69.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($18,787.56). Also, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($17.90), for a total transaction of £41,278.10 ($53,930.10).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

