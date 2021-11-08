Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Snap by 139.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $125,583,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $315,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,277,556 shares of company stock valued at $149,414,817 over the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

