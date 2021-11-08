Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Critical Comparison

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Snap One and Electronic Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap One N/A N/A N/A Electronic Systems Technology 14.91% 15.04% 12.64%

This table compares Snap One and Electronic Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap One $814.11 million 1.69 -$24.88 million N/A N/A Electronic Systems Technology $1.23 million 1.49 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Electronic Systems Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap One.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Snap One and Electronic Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap One 0 1 10 0 2.91 Electronic Systems Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap One presently has a consensus price target of $23.70, indicating a potential upside of 31.01%. Given Snap One’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snap One is more favorable than Electronic Systems Technology.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer. The firm serves the water and wastewater, mining, oil and gas, material handling, energy, agriculture, factory, and public safety sectors. The company was founded by Thomas L. Kirchner in 1982 and is headquartered in Kennewick, WA.

