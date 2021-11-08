SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect SOPHiA Genetics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA Genetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

