Sovos Brands (SOVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Sovos Brands to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

