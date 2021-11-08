Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $514.00

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $23,471.46 and $514.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.00235812 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

