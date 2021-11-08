SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $479,152.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00081120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,822.30 or 0.99438861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.73 or 0.07181547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00020969 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

