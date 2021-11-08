SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $55.01 million and $871,149.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00051756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00227606 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00096992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,266,522,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars.

