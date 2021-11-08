SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.33. 97,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,354,704. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

