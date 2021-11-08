Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$48.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.40. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.11.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

