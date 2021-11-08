SPINDLE (SPD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $659,172.52 and approximately $845.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,949.72 or 1.00039663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00054798 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.24 or 0.00312851 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.59 or 0.00540915 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.67 or 0.00164840 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00014450 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001404 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001873 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

