SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report sales of $100.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.20 million to $100.95 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $83.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $383.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $443.35 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $448.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 180,964 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.72. 238,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.78.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

