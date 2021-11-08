SPX’s (SPXC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SPX has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $42,670,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

