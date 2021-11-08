Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $315.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.73.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $237.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a 52-week low of $167.11 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.54. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 208.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,384. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.