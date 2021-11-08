Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 404,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after buying an additional 20,580,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Senseonics by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,494 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,451 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Senseonics alerts:

SENS opened at $3.83 on Monday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.