Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 24,793 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of ArcBest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 148.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock opened at $110.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

