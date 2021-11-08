Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 33,448 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKT opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.32.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

