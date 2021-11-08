Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,313 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 20.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vertiv by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,311,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Vertiv by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vertiv by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $27.63 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

