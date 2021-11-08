Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $92.34 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $247,650. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

