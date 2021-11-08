Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,733 shares of company stock worth $3,450,055. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $148.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average is $148.08.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

