Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 60,824 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,824 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 89.74% and a net margin of 128.30%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.