Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) vs. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Head-To-Head Review

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Performance Shipping and Star Bulk Carriers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.59 $5.19 million $1.05 5.12 Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 2.84 $9.66 million $0.17 113.41

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Performance Shipping and Star Bulk Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 5 0 2.83

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.46%. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.89%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Star Bulk Carriers.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -22.35% -8.02% -4.95% Star Bulk Carriers 23.49% 13.66% 6.64%

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Performance Shipping on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

