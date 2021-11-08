Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.410-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 359,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,043. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.65. The company has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $89.78 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

