StarterCoin (STAC) Market Capitalization Tops $63,508.44

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. One StarterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $63,508.44 and $75.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00237324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00099372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.