State Street Corp Acquires 641,331 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,331 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $87,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after buying an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,471,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after buying an additional 802,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $17,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.32.

RKT opened at $17.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

