State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $87,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 63.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 820,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

INT opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.13. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

