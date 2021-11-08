State Street Corp Buys 22,021 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Perficient were worth $84,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 13.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient stock opened at $148.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.