State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $86,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $99.36.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.