State Street Corp Has $80.29 Million Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $80,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,885,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,965,000 after buying an additional 102,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 425,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,439,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $76.06 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.51%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

