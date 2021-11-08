State Street Corp Increases Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.46% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $82,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,072,000 after buying an additional 179,462 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,520,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX stock opened at $155.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.04 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,550. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

